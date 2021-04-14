Amazon Prime Music launches podcasts for users in India

Podcasts will be available on the Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS, Web player and Amazon Echo devices.

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Music on Wednesday launched podcasts in India that are available to all Prime members at no additional cost.

Users will now have access to locally popular shows by creators including Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt amongst others as well as international Amazon Originals produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music customers in multiple languages.

“Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community,” Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India, said in a statement.

“We will continue to invest in enhancing the audio streaming experience for our customers, and today’s launch signals a further investment in entertainment and a continued evolution of our service as a premiere destination for music and culture,” Malhotra added.

Customers will have access to unlimited offline downloads and a hands-free Alexa listening experience with podcasts on the Amazon Prime Music app.

With Amazon Prime Music’s visual apps on mobile and web, customers will be able to discover new favourites through curated recommendations across top categories, popular podcasts charts, and access to trailers on show pages.

Whether listening on the mobile, web or on Echo devices with Alexa, Amazon Prime Music makes it easy for customers to find, start, and continue listening to their favourite podcasts throughout the day, the company said.