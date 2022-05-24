Amazon sells a pink plastic bucket for Rs 25,999

Published Date - 05:18 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: We recently witnessed Gucci and Adidas sell an umbrella for Rs 1.2 Lakh, an umbrella that was not even waterproof. Following suit, Amazon is now selling a plastic bucket for just Rs 25,999.

This pink coloured bucket was initially priced at Rs 35,900 and after the good graces of the Amazon fell on it, a 28 per cent discount was applied. It also has a no cost EMI option available starting from Rs 1,224 and the price is inclusive of all taxes.

Among other details, you will find that the product is out of stock. Wonder who bought them!

Sharing the screenshot of this ‘special’ balti, Vivek Raju tweeted, “Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.”

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

Reacting to this out-worldly price tag of something we could get for a petty amount, twitterati began to share their views on the product. Some even shared the review screenshots of the product.

“I think Seller forgot to mention decimal point after first 9. Strange thing it’s available in EMI,” says one of the users.

“dying to know what’s inside,” tweets another.

Taking the whole thing a little too far, one user tweeted, “Letting my imagination run wild, this a good way to send illegal stuff. What if it’s a coded item where the product image and are of the bucket but you also get other things in the bucket. (sic)”

