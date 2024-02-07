Amazon slashes hundreds of jobs in Pharmacy, One Medical units

"Unfortunately, these changes will result in the elimination of a few hundred roles across One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy," Neil Lindsay, who leads Amazon Health Services said.

By IANS Published Date - 7 February 2024, 03:07 PM

San Francisco: Amazon has eliminated hundreds of jobs from its healthcare units, including Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical, as part of a broader cost-cutting campaign. The company confirmed the development to CNBC. “As we continue to make it easier for people to get and stay healthy, we have identified areas where we can reposition resources so we can invest in invention and experiences that have a direct impact on our customers and members of all ages,” Neil Lindsay, who leads Amazon Health Services, wrote in a memo to employees.

“Unfortunately, these changes will result in the elimination of a few hundred roles across One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy,” he added. In the memo, the company also mentioned that it will support those employees who are affected by the latest job cuts with financial support, benefit continuation, and career assistance to aid in their transition, as well as the opportunity to apply for new roles in the organisation.

Also Read Russia starts exporting bananas to India after Moscow stops purchase from Ecuador

Last month, Amazon announced its decision to lay off nearly 5 per cent of its workforce at its Buy with Prime unit. In the same month, Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast division Audible announced it was laying-off 5 per cent of its staff, which is more than 100 employees, as part of overall job cuts at the e-commerce giant. The tech giant also laid off hundreds of employees at Twitch, Prime Video and MGM Studios.