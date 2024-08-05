Amid violent protests, India asks citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh

MEA, in its advisory, urges Indians currently residing in Bangladesh to exercise "extreme caution" and restrict their movements

By IANS Published Date - 5 August 2024, 08:12 AM

Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka. — Photo:AP

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised all its citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh amid the ongoing violent protest in the country till further notice.

India on Sunday night advised all its nationals currently residing in Bangladesh to exercise “extreme caution” and restrict their movements in the wake of fresh waves of violence in the neighbouring country.

Over 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed on Sunday in fierce clashes between security forces personnel and anti-government protesters in different parts of Bangladesh, according to reports from Dhaka.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka,” it said.

The student protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation. On July 25, the MEA said around 6,700 Indian students returned from Bangladesh given the situation in that country.