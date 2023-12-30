Amit Shah releases reference books on newly passed criminal justice laws

Hailing the publishers for the reference books on the three laws, Amit Shah said the books also give case law commentaries for easy understanding

By PTI Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released 12 reference books related to the recently enacted criminal justice laws and said the books have lucidly brought out changes made in the laws in a concise and simple manner.

Hailing the publishers for the reference books on the three laws, Shah said the books also give case law commentaries for easy understanding.

The three new laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act — got Parliament’s approval last week and the president gave her assent on December 25.

The laws will replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

“I congratulate Mohan Law House for publishing the reference books related to the newly promulgated revolutionary criminal justice laws in a record short time,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.

He said these law books contain user-friendly comparative references for easy understanding of various provisions and also highlight changes brought in the new laws.

The home minister said heinous crimes against women such as rape was covered under Section 375 of the IPC but is now in Section 63 of the new law. A grave crime like murder was under Section 300 of the IPC but is now covered under Section 101 in the new law.

“I thank Dr Vinay Ahuja, the Managing Director of the publishing house. Glad to launch the books today for the benefit of our law enthusiasts and luminaries,” he said.

In another post, Shah congratulated Udit Mathur, the Managing Director and Shri Mahender Chaturvedi, the Sales Director of the publishing company Lexis Nexis for promptly releasing the books and said the newly published books will enhance the effective understanding of the laws.

“Pleased to launch the reference books on the recently passed three groundbreaking criminal justice laws. These three law books have highlighted all changes made in the new laws in a very simple manner for the benefit of all the stakeholders,” he said.

In another post, the home minister expressed heartfelt thanks to Eastern Book Company Director Surendra Malik and Senior Associate Editor Bhumika Indulia for swiftly coming up with the books.

“Introducing the reference books on the three recently enacted transformative criminal justice laws. The three books published by Eastern Book Company have given useful section-wise comparisons of new laws with the old ones,” he said.

He said the books highlight the vision of the government for a fair and speedy justice delivery system.

In yet another post, Shah congratulated Piyush Kumar, the CEO of the Taxmann Publication for publishing the reference books related to the newly made three “visionary criminal justice system laws in a record time”.

“These three books have lucidly brought out changes made in the laws in a concise and simple manner. The books also give case law commentaries for easy understanding. Delighted to release the books today,” he said.