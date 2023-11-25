Congress struggling to launch Rahul Gandhi since 20 years: Amit Shah

Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had successfully launched the Chandrayaan mission, the Congress was still struggling to launch Gandhi since the last 20 years.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, Shah said while the NDA government had been working towards the development of the country, the Congress was putting its entire energy into making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister. The Congress one point agenda was to make Rahul PM, he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Shah accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Telangana. “In the name of six guarantees, the Congress is trying to cheat the people of Telangana. Congress has never fulfilled promises made to the people of the country. It is making all kinds of promises just to come to power in Telangana,” he said.