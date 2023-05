Amitabh Bachchan Arrested By Mumbai Police | No Helmet Chargesheet?

The actor himself posted a picture on social media that he got arrested by the Mumbai police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan got arrested.

This is shocking, right? But that’s the news of the hour.

The actor himself posted a picture on social media that he got arrested by the Mumbai police.

What’s the story behind this? Let us drive deep into the story of Sahenshah getting arrested in this video.