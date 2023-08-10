Amritsar: Punjab Police detain three, seize 12 kg heroin

In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police recovered 12 kg heroin from Amritsar and arrested three accused.

By IANS Published Date - 09:34 AM, Thu - 10 August 23

Chandigarh: In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police recovered 12 kg heroin from Amritsar and arrested three accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav (DGP) said on Thursday.

The arrests took place while the accused were on their way to deliver the consignment, the DGP said.

The accused had been in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, he said.

The DGP said an FIR under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Lopoke police station.

Further investigation is on for forward and backward linkages, he added.