45 dead in Brazil police raids targeting drug gangs

Brasilia: At least 45 people have died in police raids targeting drug gangs across three states in Brazil, the media reported.

In the latest operation on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, the police said that 10 people were killed during a shootout in the Complexo da Penha — a group of favelas in the north of the city, the BBC reported.

Local media reports have said that the victims included a drug trafficking kingpin, while four people were also injured.

The city’s military police said the operation in Complexo da Penha was launched after intelligence information suggested that a meeting of drug traffic ringleaders would be taking place in the area.

Schools around Complexo da Penha did not open on Wednesday, forcing about 3,220 students to stay at home.