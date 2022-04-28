Amul makes a quirky doodle on Elon Musk for Twitter takeover

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:52 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Amul India never fails to impress the internet users with its quirky doodles on important and trending topics such as celebrity weddings, sports, business, politics and even wars. This time, it has made a witty topical advertisement on tech billionaire Elon Musk, after he bought a 100 per cent stake in Twitter for 44 billion dollars.

The dairy giant shared a cartoon in which the SpaceX CEO is seen sitting on a table, next to a laptop, trying to feed something to a blue bird (the logo of Twitter) with a spoon.

The text inside the doodle read “Ye cheez badi hai Musk Musk” along with, “Share it, don’t have it Elon”.

Amul has made a quirky cartoon on Musk earlier too— A week before, when the Tesla CEO has expressed his desire to buy Twitter, the dairy has made a doodle on Musk showing him trying to woo a blue bird to get inside a cage, with text “Elon flexes his Muskles?”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .