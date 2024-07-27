Security guard found hanging in Adibatla; suspected suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 01:11 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A security guard was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in his room in Adibatla on Saturday. He is suspected to have died by suicide, police said.

Ravinder Kumar Sharma (22), working as a security guard in a software firm in Adibatla was staying in a room nearby.

Police said he hanged himself from the window grill in his room.

Based on a complaint from his relatives, the Adibatla police booked a case and took up investigation.