Amul pays heartfelt tribute to ‘big bull’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:44 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: The demise of billionaire trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as a ‘big bull’ of the Indian stock market, has been a major setback for the country. Dairy brand Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to Jhunjhunwala through its evergreen doodle series.

Amul posted a doodle of Jhunjhunwala sitting on a chair. Right next to him is a bull that represents the ‘Big Bull’. The caption on the doodle read, “Apne bal se bulland bana,” along with the words “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 1960-2022.” Amul shared the post with the caption, “Tribute to the legendary big bull of India!”

Jhunjhunwala breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on August 14. He was 62 years old.

Apart from being an investor, Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd. He was also among the directors of several Indian firms.