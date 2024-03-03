Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: Ranveer, Deepika, Vicky, and Katrina pose together”

Numerous videos and images capturing the jungle-themed bash gained widespread attention on social media platforms.

By ANI Updated On - 3 March 2024, 02:36 PM

Jamnagar: The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going on in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On day 2 what caught our attention was Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posing together at the event.

In one of the pictures, Ranveer, Deepika, Vicky and Katrina Kaif can be seen posing together.

Katrina looked beautiful in a floral maxi dress while Vicky wore a beige and brown casual.

‘The Gully Boy’ actor looked dapper as he wore an animal-printed shirt paired with off-white pants.

He accessorized his look with black shades and a brown hat.

Deepika exuded boss lady vibes as she wore an off-white long lightweight jacket and wide-leg pants.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday shared a few glimpses from the Day 2 venue.

Taking to Instagram, Malhotra shared a string of pictures that he captioned, “Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani.”

Filled with vitality, flowers, and gentle tones, the venue emanates a surreal and captivating atmosphere.

One of the pictures features elephant-shaped door handles while the walls could be seen adorned with hand-painted peacocks and monkeys. All other rooms at the venue are designed with floral patterns.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who’s who from different fields arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by Pop sensation Rihanna, and much more.