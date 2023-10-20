| Ananya Panday Pens Emotional Note As Shooting For Call Me Bae Comes To End

The 'Dream Girl 2' actor took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of herself.

Mumbai: As actor Ananya Panday is about to complete the shoot of her upcoming web series ‘Call Me Bae’, she felt emotional and penned a note.

The ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of herself. She wrote, “From day 05 to day 55 all the feels for our last day tomorrow. #CallMeBae.” A few months ago, Ananya announced her new project with a video featuring Varun Dhawan.

In the video, Varun Dhawan and Ananya can be seen having a fun banter and discussing about fashion.

In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Call me a fashionista, call me your new favourite, just ‘Call Me Bae’. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!”‘Call Me Bae’ is being directed by Collin D’Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers.

Recently, Ananya is currently enjoying the grand success of her recently released comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor the film has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

In the coming months, she will be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.” She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled ‘Shankara’. However, an official announcement is awaited.