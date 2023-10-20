Ananya Panday enjoys Autorickshaw ride, shares video

By ANI Published Date - 07:30 AM, Fri - 20 October 23

Photo: X

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday, on Thursday, takes a ride in an autorickshaw and treats her fans with a glimpse of it.

The ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor took to Instagram Story and dropped a video with the song ‘Bombay Meri Jaan’. She can be seen capturing the moment in the mirror and then capturing a person with whom she is travelling but he hides his face from the camera.

Recently, Ananya slayed it in formal attire with a modern twist in the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale.

She wore a chic and exquisite black top and black shorts and teamed it with a floral blazer from Bhibhu Mohapatra’s designer label.

Ananya made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ in 2019. The film also starred Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Since her debut film, there has been no looking back for her. She has been featured in ‘Khaali Peeli’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Liger’ and ‘Student of the Year 2’ so far.

Recently, Ananya is currently enjoying the grand success of her recently released comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor the film has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

In the coming months, she will be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.”She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline.

Reportedly, the movie has been titled ‘Shankara’. However, an official announcement is awaited.

