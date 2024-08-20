Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’ show promises to slay; to stream on Prime

By IANS Published Date - 20 August 2024, 03:45 PM

Still From 'call Me Bae'

Mumbai: After much anticipation, the trailer of the upcoming streaming show “Call Me Bae” is finally here, and it won’t be wrong to say that Bae is here to slay.

The trailer, unveiled at a 5 star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Tuesday, shows actress Ananya Panday’s titular character of Bae wrapping her head around the realities and curveballs that life throws at her.

Bae belongs to an affluent family from Delhi and has grown up in a very protected environment but has to move to Bombay for reasons that the viewers will get to see in the show.

The trailer is funny, glossy, a little over the top and self-referential, cue in the last dialogue exchange between Ananya and a watchman which is directly taken from what her “Gehraaiyaan” co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi told her about “struggle”, years ago during a roundtable conversation.

The series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. The series offers a peek into the life of Bae as she hustles with all her muscle in the maximum city of Mumbai.

Talking about the series, Ananya said, “From the get go, I knew ‘Call Me Bae’ was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special. As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae. There’s more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey from heiress to hustler, compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges she faces, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life”.

She shared that the authenticity of the narrative drew her to the role. This is her first long format original series. The actress further mentioned, “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for the series and I’am looking forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide”.

The series has been directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

Bollywood royalty Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the series, said, “While there have been many stories that follow the rags-to-riches trope, ‘Call Me Bae’ offers a fresh twist by turning the genre on its head. It centers on a young woman from a privileged background, where extravagance was a birthright, who, due to unforeseen circumstances, must now navigate life on her own and hustle and reinvent herself in the bustling city of Mumbai”.

He added, Through this transformative journey, she discovers her true passions and learns to stand on her own. This series presents a modern coming-of-age story with a playful, comedic edge that Ia’m confident will captivate audiences across India and globally, resonating with viewers from all walks of life. This is our third original collaboration with Prime Video, and it is a partnership that has just gone from strength to strength and now with ‘Call Me Bae’, and with Ananya wholeheartedly embracing everything Bae stands for, we’re hoping to introduce audiences to a character that is as iconic as she is relatable”.

“Call Me Bae” is Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers.

Collin D’Cunha called the show an incredibly rewarding journey as a director. He said, “The idea of taking a fish out of water and watching them evolve is both fresh and engaging, making it a standout coming-of-age story.