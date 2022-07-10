Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Andhra: 66,000 liquor bottles worth Rs 2 crore seized, destroyed in Kurnool

By ANI
Published: Updated On - 09:58 AM, Sun - 10 July 22
File Photo.

Kurnool: Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) station seized 66,000 bottles of liquor (worth about Rs 2 crores) on Saturday in the presence of Kurnool District SP Siddharth Kaushal in 593 cases registered in the year 2021-2022, said the SEB.

Liquor bottles were destroyed on the road near the railway bridge on the way from Panchalingala village to Tandrapadu village in Kurnool, added the SEB.

SEB advised the police to keep a close watch on those involved in illegal transport and sale of liquor across the country.

Additional Superintendent of Police Admin (SEB Additional SP) Prasad, AES Incharge Rajasekhar, Kurnool Sub Station CI Satyanarayana participated in this program.

