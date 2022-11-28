Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 200 cr to farmers

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Rs.200 crore directly into the bank accounts of 8,68,409 farmers towards input subsidy

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Rs.200 crore directly into the bank accounts of 8,68,409 farmers towards input subsidy and YSR Sunna (zero) Vaddi Panta Runalu.

Releasing the amounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) virtually at a high-level meeting at his camp office by pressing a button, he said the Government had been carrying out various welfare schemes for farmers for the last 3.5 years as it believed that the state’s welfare lies in the farmers’ welfare.

He observed that the input subsidy scheme which aims at compensating the farmers for the crop loss by the end of the same season and the Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu scheme which aims at reducing the interest burden of small, marginal, and actual cultivators, implemented by the state government for the last 3.5 years successively, has become a trendsetter in the country.

Out of the Rs. 200 crore released on the day, Rs.39.39 crores was towards input subsidy in the accounts of 45,998 farmers who have suffered crop loss in the Kharif season, in 2022 due to heavy rains and floods.

The balance of Rs. 160.55 crore of the day’s disbursal, will be deposited towards interest subvention into the bank accounts of 8,22,411 small, marginal, and actual cultivators and horticulturists who have obtained crop loans up to Rs. one lakh for the Rabi 2020-21 and Kharif -2021 and repaid the same on time. With this, the total amount disbursed so far under the input subsidy scheme in the YSRCP rule comes to Rs. 1834.78 crore.

Jagan said that while the previous government completely diluted the interest subvention scheme by withholding the payments to farmers to the tune of Rs.1180.66 crore between 2014 and 2019, the YSRCP Government so far cleared the payments to the tune of Rs.1834.55 crore including the arrears kept pending by the previous government which completely ignored the tenant farmers. With this, the total number of beneficiaries under the interest subvention reached 73.88 lakh in the past 3.5 years, he stated.

With 62 percent of the population depending on agriculture, the YSRCP Government was systematically implementing the input subsidy and zero-interest schemes in full transparency assessing the crop loss in a scientific manner and displaying the names of beneficiaries at RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) facilitating social audit and activating a response system that revolves complaints in every July and December, he said.