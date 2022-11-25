AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Modi meeting in New Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo).

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with presidents of all political parties in New Delhi on December 5.

This is in response to an invitation by the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi for the meeting which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 5 pm.

The meeting was called to solicit suggestions from all parties in order to discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 nation’s summit, which India will host in September 2023. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India will chair the Group of Twenty (G20), the world’s most economically powerful nations, from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website of the 2023 G20 summit on November 8.

Arrangements are in place for one of the G20 Presidency meetings which will be held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 26, official sources said. It will be held at ‘Swaraj Dweep’ (popularly known as Havelock Island), close to Port Blair, where the delegates will be taken in government ferries and private cruises.

Earlier this month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.