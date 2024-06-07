Friday, Jun 7, 2024
Andhra Pradesh Govt appoints Neerabh Kumar Prasad as new Chief Secretary

Prasad, formerly the special Chief Secretary of the Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, has been promoted to the top government position.

By PTI
Updated On - 7 June 2024, 02:17 PM
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the new Chief Secretary, replacing K S Jawahar Reddy.

Reddy has been transferred without giving any posting.

Prasad, who was serving as the special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, was elevated as the top government official.

“Prasad, special Chief Secretary to the government is transferred and appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh,” said an official release.

A 1987 batch officer, Prasad, is expected to assume office at the Secretariat on Friday.

