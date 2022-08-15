Andhra Pradesh govt committed to people’s welfare: YS Jagan Mohan

Published Date - 07:39 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Source: Twitter/CMO Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that decentralisation of development besides laying a strong foundation for the betterment of future generations was the policy of his Government that had ushered in revolutionary changes during the last three years.

Delivering the Independence Day address after hoisting the tricolour at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Monday, he reiterated the commitment of the government to welfare and development agenda and spoke at length on the implementation of welfare schemes introduced which had been showing the desired results. The government was also committed to women empowerment, social justice, reforms in health and medical sectors besides taking governance to the doorstep through the impeccable village and ward secretariats and volunteers system, he stated.

Jagan who reviewed the parade, recalled the services of freedom fighters whose sacrifices reflect in the tricolor and said the steps being taken now would bear fruits in the days to come.

He said that a total amount of Rs 1.65 lakh crores was transferred to the beneficiaries under various schemes during the past three years under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) revolutionising the delivery mechanism and dusting out corruption and middlemen. “This is the only government that is of the view that all the money spent on welfare is an investment for a better and bright future which paves the way for nation-building and prepares youth to face the global competitive world crossing all the shortcomings in the society. From Amma Vodi, to YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vidya Vasati, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka, Cheyutha, Asara, Sampoorna Poshana, and others all are benefiting marginalised sections, SCs. STs. BCs and Minorities,” he said.

Jagan observed that during the past three years, the welfare delivery system brought laurels with 2.7 lakh volunteers knocking at the door on the first of every morning to deliver the pensions and the rural landscape bubbling with Village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Village Clinic, English Medium School, digital library, PHCs, 108 and 104 vehicles among others which speak of the governance.

“We have doubled the number of districts to 26 and have spent Rs 1.26 lakh crore towards farmer welfare. The foodgrains production has increased by an average of 16 lakh tonnes annually for the past three years. We have allocated 31 lakh houses of which work on 21 lakh houses has started which will be registered in the name of the woman of the household and the total value would be around Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs. 3 lakh crores,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said that the Government had so far spent Rs 53,000 crores in the education sector while the amount spent on the medical sector was Rs.40,000 crore. Besides, employment to over 6.03 lakh persons either government, contract, or outsourcing, was provided, he said.