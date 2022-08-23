‘Andhra Pradesh govt committed to protect temple lands’

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that the Andhra Pradesh Government was committed to protecting the temple lands under the endowments department.

Speaking to the media here, he said a review meeting was being convened every Tuesday over the affairs of the endowments department. Many temple lands under the endowments department were under dispute and litigation and court verdicts were being issued in favour of private individuals. “We are taking steps to assign these cases to the Assistant Commissioner (Endowments) and also have a Standing Committee to supervise them. If necessary, we will go to the Supreme Court regarding alienated lands,” he stated.

The Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme (DDNS) which was applicable to only 1600 temples before 2019, would be extended to more than 2000 temples across the state now, he said.

” We are also taking measures to have a uniform dress code for the employees working in the Endowments department and in the temples. For the upcoming Dasara celebrations, we will have a special programme for the temples. District- level Endowment Officers will monitor the festivities and ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced during the festivities,” the minister said.