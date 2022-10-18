Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to quash FIR against Jana Sena Party workers

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the first information report (FIR) lodged against the Jana Sena Party workers at Visakhapatnam.

The High Court which was hearing a petition filed by the JSP leaders seeking directions from the court to quash the FIR filed by the Visakhapatnam police in connection with the alleged attack by them on the State ministers RK Roja and Jogi Ramesh and YSRCP leaders at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Sunday.

The High Court observed that it would decide whether the quash petition was eligible for hearing or not. It also questioned how a third person who was not named in the FIR was filing the appeal.

It directed the State government to file a counter and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.