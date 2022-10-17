Pawan Kalyan says `Janavani’ thwarted as it exposes YSRC land scams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

File Photo

Mangalagiri: The YSR Congress Party government had created obstacles for Janavani programme as it would expose the land scams of its leaders, film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has observed.

Talking to media persons soon after his return from Visakhapatnam on Monday, he denied allegations that his Janavani programme was announced only to divert public attention from the government-sponsored Visakha Garjana on Saturday. “Janavani intends to address people’s problems. The YSRCP rulers had tried to provoke me to create trouble and observed utmost restraint. I am not upset with the police behaviour. It is a pity that IPS and IAS officers have to bow to criminals who are in power. I believe that criminals have no place in politics. The Daspalla lands which were under the possession of the government have gone into private hands. If they have so much love for North Andhra, why should they encroach 71 acres of land belonging to soldiers? They are afraid that Janavani will expose their atrocities,” he stated.

Noting that it was ridiculous for a family which controlled all power in the state, to talk of decentralisation, Pawan Kalyan said the development of Andhra Pradesh would be possible only when it is liberated from YSRCP and the Jana Sena Party would continue to fight till it achieved the goal.