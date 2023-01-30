Andhra Pradesh: Rs 330 cr released under Jagananna Chedodu scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

The total amount disbursed so far in the past three years was Rs 927.51 crore.

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the third installment of the Jagananna Chedodu Scheme at an event held in Vinukonda, in Palnadu district on Monday.

He disbursed financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to Tailors, Rajakas, and Nayi Brahmins under the Jagananna Chedodu Scheme and around 3,30,145 beneficiaries across the state were given Rs 330.15 crore under the scheme. The total amount disbursed so far in the past three years was Rs 927.51 crore.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Jagan emphasized that welfare schemes were benefiting every poor family and backward communities in the state in a transparent and impartial manner free of bribes, and regardless of political affiliation or caste.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that every welfare scheme introduced in the last three years is helping families from all sections of society. For that Rs.1.92 lakh crores have been provided directly and Rs.3 lakh crores have been provided through DBT and Non-DBT within a total period of 43 months, he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that according to the GDP GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), Andhra Pradesh is ranked no. 1 in the country with a growth rate of 11.43 percent. The State of AP has been cited as an example in the country and ignoring this, the opposition parties were spreading lies that the state is becoming Sri Lanka. He explained that farmers, women, and the people of the state are being supported through these welfare schemes so that they stand on their feet and take the state forward.