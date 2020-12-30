‘Thongi Thongi…’ to be a romantic entertainer

Producer C Kalyan graced the event as the chief guest and unveiled the audio of this film and later he conveyed his best wishes to the entire team.

By | Published: 3:06 pm

The trailer of the upcoming movie Thongi Thongi Chudamaku Chandamama starring actors Dileep and Sravani, was formally launched at Ramanaidu Studios recently. Presented by Guru Raghavendra, the movie is being directed by Anand Kaanumolu while Mohan Reddy is bankrolling the film under the banner Hari Vallabha Arts.

Producer C Kalyan graced the event as the chief guest and unveiled the audio of this film and later he conveyed his best wishes to the entire team. “My movie Chandamama is one of the most memorable films in my career. It introduced Kajal Aggarwal to the film industry. I hope Thongi Thongi Chudamaku Chandamama too will be a successful venture to the producer,” he said.

Producer Mohan Reddy said: “This film is a wholesome family entertainer. It came out well and will reach all sections of the audiences. We are releasing this film in January.” Actor Dileep expressed confidence that it would give him a good break. He said things are getting back to normal. Producers are planning to release the film in theatres soon. We all need the blessings of the audience, he said.

Rama Satyanarayana, Lion Venkat, Amarnadh Reddy, Prakash Pulijala, Srinivas Naidu, Rambabu Nayak, Ramesh Babu, Satyadev, Jagan Mohan graced the event. Other characters include Aparna, Gemini Suresh, Raj Bala, Snehal, Vindhya Reddy, Kumar Sai, Ananth, Lavanya, Madhavi Prasad, Karthik Ainala and Srinivasa Raju.

