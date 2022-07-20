Andhra Pradesh: SI arrested for cheating woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Representational Image

Machilipatnam: A Sub Inspector of police working in the Andhra Pradesh Armed Reserve was arrested on Tuesday by the DISHA police for cheating a woman and promising to marry her.

The SI identified as Viswanathapalli Ganesh hailed from Narasimhanagar in Machilipatnam and entered into a physical relationship with the victim who hailed from Penamalur under the pretext of love and the false promise of marriage. He had met the victim who was his classmate during his college days through Facebook.

Their friendship blossomed into love and it went to the extent where the woman fought with her husband and even got a divorce. When she pressed Ganesh to marry her, the SI refused.

The victim filed a complaint at Disha Police Station in Machilipatnam on Monday seeking justice.

A rape and cheating case along with a case under the SC-ST Atrocities Act was registered against the SI who was arrested and sent to remand.