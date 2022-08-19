Andhra Pradesh: Three killed in factory blast

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Representational Image

Kakinada: Three factory workers were killed and four others injured in a blast in Parry Sugars Refinery Industry here on Friday.

The explosion was said to have occurred due to a short circuit in the three-phase Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) in the loading godown of the factory resulting in fire. The injured workers were rushed to local hospitals around the factory area.

Former minister and YSRCP District In-charge Kurasala Kannababu who rushed to the factory site, termed the accident at Parry Sugars as most unfortunate. He assured that compensation would be extended to the kin of the deceased and that the matter would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ensure justice to the families of the workers.

Kannababu said that orders were given to the officials of the fire and electricity department to investigate the causes of the fire and file a report.