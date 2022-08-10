Andhra Pradesh to have welfare hostels funds

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has called for establishing a fund for running welfare hostels, on lines of the fund created for maintenance of schools in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday regarding infrastructural facilities in SC, ST, BC, Minority, Gurukula schools, welfare hostels and Nadu Nedu programme, he directed the officials to ensure proper operations and upkeep of welfare hostels in the state. He also advised them to undertake work in all kinds of hostels within a year under the Nadu Nedu scheme.

Jagan said that doctors should visit the hostels and monitor students’ health as a rule. He also directed the officials to increase the maintenance expenses and mess charges of the hostels and prepare proposals accordingly.