Andhra Pradesh: Two pilgrims killed in car accident near Tirupati

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Representational Image.

Tirupati: Two devotees were killed and three others injured in a road accident while they were on their way to Tirumala temple on Sunday. The dead were identified as Sharanya and Mithun of Erode in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the driver may have dozed off at the wheel. The car they were travelling in lost control over the vehicle and hit a culvert near C. Mallavaram in Tirupati district.

Police said that there were five people in the car at the time of the accident and two died on the spot. It was revealed that they all belong to the same family which left for Tirumala darshan in a car.

The injured were shifted to Tirupati RUIA Hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and are investigating.