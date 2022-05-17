Andhra Pradesh: YSRC finalises Rajya Sabha candidates

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Tadepalli: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday finalised his YSR Congress Party candidates for Rajya Sabha elections.

The names of Vijay Sai Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, R. Krishnaiah and Beeda Masthan Rao were officially announced by Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy after the candidates met Jagan on the day.

It was decided that Vijay Sai Reddy should be sent to Rajya Sabha for one more term while leader of backward classes R. Krishnaiah and another BC leader Beeda Masthan Rao, and Supreme Court lawyer Niranjan Reddy have been given the opportunity this time.