Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP seeks 60 months’ time for construction of Amaravati Capital City

By ANI Published: Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

File Photo

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) BT Naidu, with an official statement by the Andhra Pradesh TDP office on Sunday, objected to the government’s affidavit seeking a time of 60 months for the construction of Amaravati Capital City.

“The latest affidavit once again exposed the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP/YCP) regime’s ulterior plans to sabotage Amaravati and cause suffering to thousands of farmers who gave up their ancestral lands,” said B.T. Naidu.

According to the statement, B.T. Naidu said that “over 70 per cent task was accomplished on the Polavaram Lifeline Irrigation Project during the TDP regime itself. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had totally undermined both Polavaram and Amaravati projects though they were like two eyes for the State.” Naidu termed it unpardonable that the ruling YSRCP was still continuing to throw mud on the Capital project regardless of the court judgments.

“With 29,000 acres given by the farmers, a wealth of over Rs 2 Lakh Crore was created for Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. With this massive property, a glorious and landmark Capital City could be constructed for the 5 crore people of the State,” said Naidu.

The TDP MLC said for the past three years, the YCP Ministers have been carrying misinformation propaganda against Amaravati in the name of ‘Kammaravati’, graphics, and flood-proneness.

“Why didn’t the Government provide details of its anti-Amaravati campaigns in its court affidavit? The YCP regime admitted in the court that its campaigns in the past three years were false and politically motivated,” he added.

Naidu further recalled how the YCP MLAs criticized Chandrababu Naidu that he could not complete Capital construction in his five-year term.

“Jagan Reddy said during the elections that he would complete Capital city within six months. It was shameless that having wasted precious time for three years, the Jagan regime was now seeking more time to complete the Capital works,” it added.

The TDP MLC also asserted that the courts had a constitutional duty and right to declare decisions of the Government as ‘invalid’ if they were in violation of the constitutional provisions.

The statement further read, “If the legislature passed a bill cancelling all the cases of Jagan Reddy, it would not stand in the courts of law. The Government’s vindictive attitude had already caused huge losses to the people due to lack of a full-fledged Capital and absence of investments.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .