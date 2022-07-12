| Angry Lions With Bared Fangs What Do You Think Of The New National Emblem

‘Angry lions with bared fangs’; what do you think of the new National Emblem?

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:13 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The State Emblem of India, which was recently unveiled on the new Parliament building, has triggered quite a debate. Citizens are letting their dissent known on social media, with many criticising the new design, especially what appears to be bared fangs of the lions.

The State Emblem of India is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Asoka preserved in the Sarnath Museum.The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back to back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras. The abacus rests on a bell-shaped lotus.

The profile of the Lion Capital showing the lions mounted on the abacus with a Dharma Chakra in the centre, a bull on the right and a galloping horse on the left, and outlines of the Dharma Chakras on the extreme right and left has been adapted as the State Emblem of India. The bell-shaped lotus has been omitted.

The motto “Satyameva Jayate” – Truth alone triumphs – written in Devanagari script below the profile of the Lion Capital is part of the State Emblem of India. The State Emblem of India shall conform to the designs as set out in Appendix I or Appendix II.

“This is from THE STATE EMBLEM OF INDIA (PROHIBITION OF IMPROPER USE) ACT, 2005. Emblem cannot vary from this design. It cannot.Government should be dragged to court over this – it isn’t trivial. https://t.co/VaL84ZzcqN,” tweeted Bhagyesh.

Another user added, “Who doesn’t like Spot the Difference in India? The State Emblem has been the best timepass last two days. But the best thing is, Indians have taken so much interest in their Countries Emblem getting placed on New Parliament building.

@narendramodi must be observing reactions https://t.co/bqxDw9HyFO.”

𝐈𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐲𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐝❓Where are the 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 of the 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬❓#NationalEmblem #ModiHaiToMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/qSJD0zP07Y — তন্ময় l Tanmoy l تانماي l (@tanmoyofc) July 12, 2022

Ashoka’s lions are lean, calm and graceful, while the BJP’s lions are muscular, angry and menacing. Our peaceful and aesthetically pleasing national emblem has been crudely distorted to reflect the Hindutva attitude. pic.twitter.com/2nvYqtLYBU — Devdan Chaudhuri (@DevdanChaudhuri) July 12, 2022

We,as a society,are effectively heading towards implosion…Just like the way in which our God became infuriated post 2014,now the lions on the National Emblem of India are looking extremely furious & dangerous…

Our culture and our identity are in dangerous hands !#AshokStambh pic.twitter.com/tBPJPgsl1M — Archana Pawar 🇮🇳 (@SilentEyes0106) July 12, 2022

The National Emblem cast looks much more aggressive compared to the original Mauryan one. pic.twitter.com/vzPfJnTrHU — Jay Vardhan Singh (@Jayvtweets) July 11, 2022

Extremely anguish to see the Distortion of India 😡 Spot the difference between India’s National Emblem Vs Modi’s New Parliament Emblem Why this fellow is hell bent on distorting the image of India and its legacy?#NationalEmblem pic.twitter.com/VgMvy12fFU — Shubhra (@shubhshaurya1) July 12, 2022

What do you think of the new design of our National Emblem? Let us know in the comments…