Angry over her inter-caste marriage, Bihar man ‘kidnaps’ sister

We have registered an FIR in this connection on the statement of the girl, SDPO, Forbesganj, Khusru Siraj said

By IANS Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 6 June 23

Representational Image

Patna: In a scene that seemed inspired from a Bollywood flick, a man in Bihar’s Araria, angry over his sister eloping and going in for an inter-caste marriage, “kidnapped” her from panchayat, called to solve the issue and zoomed away from the spot on a motorcycle, police said on Monday.

A police official said that the woman was later rescued from her parents’ house.

As per a video of the incident, which took place Shyamnagar village under Banthaha police station in Araria on June 3, going viral on social media, the brother was seen tightly holding his sister in his lap as his friend drove the motorbike.

The woman, identified as Rupa Kumari, was in an affair with her boyfriend Chotu Kumar for a long time. As her family members were against their marriage, they eloped on May 28 and went to adjoining Supaul district, where they got married in a temple and also held a court marriage.

When the family members of Chotu Kumar learnt about their whereabouts in Supaul, they went there and brought the couple back home. Since the family members of the girl were against the marriage, a panchayat was organised on June 3 to sort out the problem.

“While the panchayat was underway, the family members of the girl attacked me. They were looking for my son Chotu. As we doubted their intentions, we had not brought him to the panchayat. When the panchayat was underway, they attacked me which led to huge chaos and the brother of the girl took advantage of it and dragged her to the bike, took her in the lap and fled from the spot,” said Surensh Kumar Thakur, father of Chotu Kumar.

SDPO, Forbesganj, Khusru Siraj said: “When we learnt about the incident, a team immediately rushed at the spot and managed to recover the girl from the captivity of her parents. The family members of the girl were involved in physical assault of Chotu’s father. We have registered an FIR in this connection on the statement of the girl and Chotu’s father.”

Also Read Bihar woman stabbed to death, husband claims accused cut off her breasts