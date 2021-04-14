Bollywood star Alia Bhatt tests negative for Covid-19

Alia shared a happy snapshot on Instagram and wrote: “The only time being negative is a good thing.”

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, has tested negative. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

Bollywood colleagues including Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza and Tisca Chopra expressed joy, with smileys and red hearts emojis, as did Alia’s numerous fans.

Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2 and kept sharing health updates on social media.

The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” when she fell sick.

Apart from “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, Alia’s kitty is full with upcoming projects like Ayan Mukerji’s adventure “Brahmastra”, “Baahubali” director SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” and Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”.

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with “Darlings”, a mother-daughter drama also featuring herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.