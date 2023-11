Animal Trailer: Wild Show From Ranbir Kapoor And Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Animal Trailer Review

The official trailer, released today, has set the stage for the film's grand release on December 1st. Here Is the review of Animal Trailer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work in Arjun Reddy. Produced by T-Series, the movie features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Anil Kapoor playing a significant role. The official trailer, released today, has set the stage for the film’s grand release on December 1st. Here Is the review of Animal Trailer.