Rashmika Mandanna urges fans to live life fully on vacation

She penned, "Seize each day as if it's your last! I get it, it sounds cliché... We've got bills, we strive for respect, chase our dreams, hustle, study, meet deadlines, and aim for successful careers."

By ANI Updated On - 8 April 2024, 10:18 AM

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying her vacation and encouraging her admirers to live their lives to the fullest. She emphasised the need to live “every day like it’s your last.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted her pictures wearing an oversized denim shirt with flared white pants.

She wrote, “Live everyday like it’s your last! I know it sounds like one of those boring quotes…. We all have bills to pay, earn our respect, achieve our goals and dreams, work hard, study hard, submit assignments before deadlines, and have successful careers.”

She went on to give further instances of what it means to be considered successful in today’s day. “In the midst of trying to achieve all of this, we forget to do what is most important, living in the moment”.

Speaking the concept of happiness, Rashmika added, “We keep thinking we’ll work super hard right now and get what we want and we often keep our happinesses secondary… but know that goals never stop… we always keep wanting more… that’s how we humans are…”

“It’s important… all the achievements and goals and dreams and wealth is important… but what if… just what if living in our present was also equally important… then what happens?,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of Rashmika’s upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend’ treated fans with first-look posters on her birthday, April 5.

Taking to X, the film’s production house, Geetha Arts, shared two posters featuring Rashmika Mandanna while sending the ‘National Crush’ birthday wishes.

Sharing the posters, they wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won’t Introducing #TheGirlfriend Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday.”

It seems Rashmika is playing the role of a college student in the movie.

In the first poster, she looks shy and cheerful in a beige kurta and stole wrapped around her neck. Rashmika is seen holding a pen in her hands in a scene from the college.

In the next picture, Rashmika can be seen with a bag on her shoulders as she walks in the corridor of her college.

The movie is helmed by director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banners Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

‘The Girlfriend’ is touted to be a solo-led thriller by Rashmika.

Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from ‘The Girlfriend’, Rashmika will also be seen in the action-drama film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ with Allu Arjun and opposite Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhava’.