Anshula Kapoor opens up about body image issues

She shared a couple of her pictures and penned a long note describing the time she was “unable to see any kind of beauty” in herself

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Image: Instagram

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and opened up about her struggle with body image issues. She shared a couple of her pictures and penned a long note describing the time she was “unable to see any kind of beauty” in herself.

“These images have been sitting in my drafts for weeks, but I don’t know what it is about tonight that’s given me the courage to post it rather than delete the draft. So here goes. I’ve spent more than half of my life being unable to see any kind of beauty in who I am or what I look like,” she says.

“Whether it was the curls that I called unmanageable & frizzy, or the shoulders that were covered in stretch marks, or the arms that were too big to be bare, the upper lip that was so much thinner than the bottom lip, or the chins that were always doubling and tripling (sic),” she added.

The 32-year-old continues, “Why is it that even though you learn never to judge a book by its cover, you fail to show the same grace to yourself? Always judging what you see outside, without even looking at how brightly the inside shines through? I never understood that I can show myself the grace I am able to show others, that I can and should love who I am regardless of what I look like in a pair of pants or in the mirror. That my hair is beautifully wild with a unique story of its own, my skin has grown and stretched to make sure it can carry me through every phase of life. I never saw the lips that could speak words of love and courage.”

“Why is it always easier to see the negatives instead of the positives? At what point do we begin to change that? I think I quiet like this side of me that allows myself to celebrate every part of me that may never be “conventional”, but it all comes together to make me uniquely ME (sic),” Anshula concluded.

Several celebrities posted their heart-warming comments on the post. Anshula’s cousin, actor Sonam Kapoor shared the post, and wrote ‘beautiful’, tagging Anshula.

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Recently, the social media influencer made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar Instagram official.