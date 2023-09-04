Anti-tobacco warning important on OTT platforms which jeopardize children’s health for profit, say experts

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanungo said, "OTT platforms are jeopardizing children's health for profit.

By IANS Published Date - 09:52 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

New Delhi: Emphasizing the importance of anti-tobacco warnings on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, public health experts during a webinar on tobacco-related issues in Delhi highlighted that these platforms are jeopardizing children’s health for profit.

During a webinar hosted by Tobacco Free India, a group of concerned citizens, and a panel of distinguished speakers gathered to discuss, the experts said that many “scenes” on OTT platforms are influencing youth towards using tobacco products.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanungo said, “OTT platforms are jeopardizing children’s health for profit. About 10 lakh children will be mobilized for awareness.” The NCPCR chairperson further said that 10 lakh school students across the country will actively promote awareness in this regard.

Addressing the webinar, the National President of Vigyan Bharati Shekhar Mande emphasized the critical importance of implementing tobacco warnings on OTT platforms.

“This initiative is not only scientifically justified but also culturally necessary,” Mande said referring to regulations mandating tobacco warnings on these platforms.

He further highlighted that embracing these measures is our collective responsibility to safeguard citizens.

“Scientific research unambiguously underscores tobacco‘s detrimental health impact. Equally robust is the evidence supporting the efficacy of tobacco control measures. Embracing these measures is our collective responsibility to safeguard our citizens.

The Government of India, driven by its commitment to citizen welfare, has taken a commendable step by introducing warnings on OTT content. In instances where tobacco-related scenes are depicted in OTT series or movies, health spots will reinforce the message of potential hazards,” Mande said.

“Tobacco epidemic claims 13.5 Lakh lives, OTT rules essential for saving lives,” Dr Surekha Kishore, First Executive Director of AIIMS Gorakhpur said.

She also noted, “In India, around 1.35 million lives are lost to tobacco-related diseases every year. This staggering figure underscores the pressing need for unified efforts against the tobacco epidemic. In recent years, OTT platforms have emerged as a powerful medium of entertainment for millions. Their responsibility cannot be underestimated. It’s vital for the entertainment industry to embrace its role in shaping perceptions and influencing choices.” Shyama Chona, recipient of India’s highest civilian awards, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, said that when the question concerns the lives and health of millions of children, the OTT industry should prioritize children’s future over profits.

She asserted that it is the industry’s responsibility to provide wholesome entertainment to its viewers, and they cannot shirk this responsibility.

Dr Uma Kumar, Founder Head of the Rheumatology Department at AIIMS Delhi said, “These rules are a welcome step by the government, especially in safeguarding children’s health. The industry should wholeheartedly embrace them.” On May 31, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) introduced regulations mandating tobacco warnings on OTT platforms, which came into effect on September 1.

However, while these rules are now in force, the government is still in the process of addressing concerns raised by the OTT industry, with potential accommodations expected soon.

Distinguished educationists and public health experts lauded the introduction of tobacco warnings, highlighting their pivotal role in safeguarding the health of children and youth.