Antim Panghal makes history with title defense success

By IANS Updated On - 04:43 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

New Delhi: Antim Panghal on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 world titles as she defended her 53kg crown.

Panghal defeated her Ukrainian rival Mariia Yefremova 4-0.

Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Savita became U20 World Champion in 62kg category and Priya Malik in 76kg. Whereas, Antim Kundu bagged silver in 65kg, and Reena 57kg, Arju 68kg, Harshita 72kg won bronze each.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the wrestlers for their stunning win. “Heartiest congratulations to @OlyAntim on rewriting history and becoming 1 and only Indian Woman Wrestler to become a U20 World Champion for the 2nd time (WW-53Kg) and retaining the title.

“Our #TOPScheme wrestler defended her World Title with indomitable resolute and determination. She shone bright with her incredible skills and confidence on the mat throughout the tournament. The entire nation rejoices in her accomplishments. Fantastic effort Antim, looking forward to your performance at the #AsianGames2022,” he wrote on Twitter.

He further wrote, “Huge applause for the incredibly talented Savita, who has set the mat ablaze with her exceptional skills and unparalleled prowess. A wrestling sensation to watch out for! Absolutely phenomenal”