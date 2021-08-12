Anurag University entrance examination results declared

According to Anurag CET 2021 Convenor, Dr V Srinivasa Rao, the top ten toppers will be given Rs 2.50 lakh tuition fee waiver for each one of them

Hyderabad: Anurag University has announced the results of its CET 2021 here on Wednesday. A total of 10,316 students registered for the test and 8,152 have taken, of them 3,854 students qualified for admissions.

Vice Chancellor Dr S Ramachandram urged students to explore the other core disciplines of engineering such as Chemical, Mechanical, Civil Engineering and others besides Computer Science. He said merit scholarships worth Rs 2.50 crore would be offered to the toppers to encourage and reward excellence.

According to Anurag CET 2021 Convenor, Dr V Srinivasa Rao, the top ten toppers will be given Rs 2.50 lakh tuition fee waiver for each one of them. Students who secured ranks between 11 and 25 will get 50 per cent waiver and 26 to 50 toppers will receive 25 per cent fee waiver.

The counselling for admissions also began on Wednesday, and students started seeking admissions into various engineering courses. About 80 per cent of scholarship winners have taken admissions, the university said.

