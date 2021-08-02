Anushka lives it up in the UK with husband Virat Kohli and daughter

Anuskha is making some beautiful memories, while accompanying her husband, and is getting to spend some quality time with him.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram page and shared a series of pictures from London, where Virat Kohli and Anuskha are having some quality family time together along with their daughter Vamika.

The couple has been in London for a while. The ‘Zero’ actor has been updating her fans on her time in the UK and had posted a group picture recreating the ‘Hum Saath – Saath Hain’ moment where she is seen posing with Virat and his cricketer friends and their partners/families.

Anuskha is making some beautiful memories, while accompanying her husband, and is getting to spend some quality time with him. In the latest photo update, Anuskha can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue denim pants. Within no time she got a million likes and comments, with fans showering love with heart emojis.

