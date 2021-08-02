Anushka lives it up in the UK with husband Virat Kohli and daughter

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram page and shared a series of pictures from London, where Virat Kohli and Anuskha are having some quality family time together along with their daughter Vamika.
The couple has been in London for a while. The ‘Zero’ actor has been updating her fans on her time in the UK and had posted a group picture recreating the ‘Hum Saath – Saath Hain’ moment where she is seen posing with Virat and his cricketer friends and their partners/families.
Anuskha is making some beautiful memories, while accompanying her husband, and is getting to spend some quality time with him. In the latest photo update, Anuskha can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue denim pants. Within no time she got a million likes and comments, with fans showering love with heart emojis.
