Anushka Sharma drops another morning sunkissed selfie, fans ask “Bhabhi ji kaise ho”

In the picture, she could be seen dressed in an oversized white t-shirt and kept her hair in a sleek ponytail. Anushka opted for minimal jewellery.

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Mon - 27 February 23

Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma started her Monday morning with a sun-kissed selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a selfie with a big smile and captioned it, “Good morning.”

As soon as the pictures were dropped the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Bhabhi ji Kaise ho.”



Another comment read, “Why you so beautiful.”



Recently, the actor travelled to Bangkok and also shared some sneak peeks from her fun and short work trip which went viral on social media.

Talking about Anushka’s work front; she surprised everyone with her last cameo in ‘Qala’. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it’s become a huge talking point after the release.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child with Virat, their daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actor is all set for her comeback.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

The final release date of the film is still awaited. The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing ‘Chakda Xpress’ with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.