Anushka Sharma calls out Puma for using her pic without consent

Anushka’s image appeared to have been used without her consent by Puma India to advertise their end-of-season sale.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma is the face of several well-known brands, but on Monday she expressed her displeasure with a social media post made by the global shoe company Puma. Anushka’s image appeared to have been used without her consent by Puma India to advertise their end-of-season sale. The Bollywood actor criticised the company on her official Instagram account.

“Hey, @pumaindia? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your ambassador. Please take it down,” wrote Anushka on Instagram Stories, and added two angry face emojis.

On early Monday evening, Puma India posted a picture of Anushka wearing Puma apparel and wrote, “Hey #PropahLady, end the year in style with the PUMA End Of Season Sale! Shop latest styles only at PUMA.com, PUMA App, and PUMA Stores (sic).” Anushka, however, is not a Puma brand ambassador, and neither did she provide permission for her photo to be posted online.

Anushka’s fans came in support of her, as a fan commented, “Take it down Puma,” under the post. “Have the decency to ask if you can share the celeb’s pics!! Boooooo (sic),” added another fan.

Surprisingly, cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka’s husband, is one of Puma India brand ambassadors. After he liked the contentious post, people questioned whether it was all part of a marketing plan and whether Anushka would be chosen as the next brand ambassador.