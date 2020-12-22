AP: 18 trains cancelled due to renovation works at Rajahmundry railway station

According to a release, Guwahati-Bangalore Cantonment Triweekly special express in both the directions will be cancelled from December 27 to January 8

Visakhapatnam: In view of safety related modernisation works, Non-Interlocking works in connection with Yard remodelling at Rajahmundry railway station of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, as many as 18 trains will be cancelled while eight more are being diverted.

Similarly, the Ernakulam- Patna Bi-weekly special express from Dec.

28 to January 5, the Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam daily special express trains from Dec. 25 to Jan. 8, the Secunderabad-Shalimar weekly special express from Dec. 29 to January 6, the Visakhapatnam – Kadapa daily special express from Dec. 25 to Jan. 8, the Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur weekly special express trains from Dec. 30 to Jan. 9, the Hatia – Yesvantpur weekly special express from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8, the Howrah – Puducherry weekly special express from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6 and the Tatanagar – Yesvantpur weekly special express from Dec. 25 to Jan. 4 will be cancelled in both the directions.

The trains to be run on diverted route are the Howrah – Yesvantpur daily special express from Dec. 24 to Jan. 8 via Kharagpur, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur, Gondia, Chanda Fort, Balharshah, Vijayawada; the Visakhapatnam – H. Nizamuddin Biweekly special trains from Dec. 28 to Jan. 6 via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur; the Puri – Okha weekly express from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6 via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and the Visakhapatnam – Gandhidham weekly special express from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7 via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur, and Wardha in both the directions.

