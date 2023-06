AP: 3 dead as lorry rams into temple

By Mitu David Published Date - 06:31 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Kakinada: Three persons died when a lorry laden with gravel hit a drinking water tank by the road side and then went on to ram into a temple at A. Kothapalli near here on Sunday morning.

The driver C. Sekhar, 28, cleaner K. Nagendra, 23, and a person fast asleep in the temple S. Lakshmana Rao, 48, died on the spot.