AP: Araku train cancelled due to derailment of goods train

Due to derailment of a goods train in Kottavalasa-Araku section of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express train was cancelled in both the directions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Due to derailment of a goods train in Kottavalasa-Araku section of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express train was cancelled in both the directions

Visakhapatnam: Due to derailment of a goods train in Kottavalasa-Araku section of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express train was cancelled in both the directions on Thursday.

According to railway officials, a goods train coming from Bacheli towards Visakhapatnam derailed near Sivalingapuram Yard before Tunnel-7 in Sivalingapuram-Boddavara section of KK line in the early hours of Thursday. As many as eight loaded wagons were derailed at the site and accident relief trains from Koraput and Visakhapatnam were rushed to the site for restoration operations.