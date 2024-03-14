AP Assembly Polls: TDP releases second list with 34 names

Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Under the seat-sharing agreement, TDP will be contesting 17 parliamentary and 144 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP will be contesting six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats.

Updated On - 14 March 2024, 01:04 PM
Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released its second list of candidates, comprising 34 names, for the forthcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Earlier, the party had announced its initial list of candidates, consisting of 94 names. TDP has formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, TDP will be contesting 17 parliamentary and 144 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP will be contesting six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats. The Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, will be contesting the remaining seats.

