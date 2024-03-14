AP Assembly Polls: TDP releases second list with 34 names

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 01:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released its second list of candidates, comprising 34 names, for the forthcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Earlier, the party had announced its initial list of candidates, consisting of 94 names. TDP has formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena.

Under the seat-sharing agreement, TDP will be contesting 17 parliamentary and 144 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP will be contesting six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats. The Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, will be contesting the remaining seats.

వచ్చే 2024 ఎన్నికల్లో తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ తరపున పోటీ చేసే అభ్యర్థుల మొదటి జాబితాను ఇప్పటికే ప్రజల ముందు ఉంచడం జరిగింది. ఇప్పుడు మరో 34 మంది అభ్యర్థులతో కూడిన రెండో జాబితాను మీ ముందుకు తెచ్చాం. అభ్యర్థుల ఎంపికలో ఎప్పటిలాగే, ఈ జాబితాలో కూడా ప్రజల అభిప్రాయాలకు ప్రాధాన్యత ఇచ్చాం.… pic.twitter.com/2xhnceXgw9 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 14, 2024