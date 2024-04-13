NDA partners in Andhra to form committee to formulate poll strategy

NDA leaders resolved to pursue a strategy and action plan aiming for victory in a minimum of 160 Assembly segments and all Lok Sabha seats in the state.

By IANS Updated On - 13 April 2024, 09:30 AM

Amaravati: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Andhra Pradesh on Friday decided to form a state-level committee with members from all three partners to focus on formulating further strategies after a thorough study of the ongoing election campaign and after analysing the day-to-day developments.

State BJP President D. Purandeshwari, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh and BJP state in-charge, Sidhartha Singh, had detailed deliberations with the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, how to move forward in these elections in close coordination with the activists of all the three parties.

The lengthy meeting took place at Naidu’s residence at Undavalli in Amaravati.

The NDA leaders decided to move ahead with a strategy and an action plan that the alliance should win at least 160 Assembly segments and all the Lok Sabha seats in the State.

According to the TDP, the deliberations mainly focussed on the election campaign, the future course of action to be adopted, and other important issues.

All the leaders were unanimous in their opinion to hold meetings from the booth level to the Lok Sabha constituency level for close coordination among the leaders of the three parties and activists.

The top NDA leaders focussed on the strategies to be adopted at the grassroots level to achieve the best result to get the transfer of votes. They also opined that the activists of all three parties are moving with close coordination, which they felt, is a welcome move. The leaders of all three alliance partners were unanimous in their opinion that the joint public meetings are yielding very good results and felt that such meetings should be organised in the maximum possible areas in the state.

The misuse of power by the ruling dispensation also figured at the two-hour-long meeting and all parties decided to lodge a joint complaint besides waging a battle against the misuse of power till proper action is initiated.

The leaders decided to fight for the proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and also take the issues to the notice of the poll panel. They dwelt at length on inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, to the state for the election campaign.