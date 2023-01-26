AP CM Jagan congratulates Padma Award winners from Telugu states

Seven persons from Andhra Pradesh and five persons from Telangana state have been selected for the prestigious Padma awards this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Source: Twitter/CMO Andhra Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has congratulated all the eminent Telugu personalities who won the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards 2023 for excellence in their chosen fields and said the recognition accorded to them is a matter of great pride.

Seven persons from Andhra Pradesh and five persons from Telangana state have been selected for the prestigious Padma awards this year.

From Telangana, spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Kamlesh D Patel aka Daaji are selected for the Padma Bhushan while Modadugu Vijay Gupta (Science & Engineering), Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti (Medicine) and B Ramakrishna Reddy (Literature & Education) are being awarded Padma Shri.

In Andhra Pradesh, MM Keeravaani (Art), Kota Satchidananda Sastry (Art), CV Raju (Art), Abbareddy Nageswara Rao (Science & Engineering), Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara (Science & Engineering), Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar (Social Work) and Prakash Chandra Sood (Literature and Education) are among the Padma Shri awardees.